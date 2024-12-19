\nA short while ago, following the approval of strike plans by the Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz, IAF fighter jets, with the direction of the Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Navy, struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime on the western coast and in inland Yemen.\n\nThe targets struck by the IDF were used by the Houthi forces for military purposes. The strikes degrade the Houthi terrorist regime, preventing it from exploiting the targets for military and terrorist purposes, including the smuggling of Iranian weapons to the region.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n