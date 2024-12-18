\nPresident Isaac Herzog responded to the firebombing of a synagogue in Montreal Wednesday morning.\n\n"The appalling antisemitic attack against Congregation Beth Tikvah and @FederationCJA in Montreal, Canada, is yet another example of the vile wave of violence, hatred, and intimidation to which Jews in Canada - and all over the world - have been subjected in recent weeks and months," Herzog wrote on X.\n\n"The world must wake up, words are not enough: synagogues burned, Jews attacked - NEVER AGAIN IS NOW. Following this terrible attack especially, I call on the Canadian government to act decisively, and show that such hatred will not be tolerated," Herzog said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n