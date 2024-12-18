\nIsraeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with Jens Plötner, the Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to the Federal Chancellor of Germany, who is visiting Israel.\n\nThe two discussed issues at stake in the region: Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, Israel's desire to reach a hostage deal as soon as possible, and more.\n\nSa'ar emphasized that the international community has a role in protecting the minorities in Syria, including the Kurdish minority that is under attacks and threats these days.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n