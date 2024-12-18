\nPalestinian Arab families sued the US State Department on Tuesday over Washington's support for Israel's military amid its war in Gaza.\n\nThe lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, alleged that the State Department under Secretary of State Antony Blinken has deliberately circumvented a U. human rights law to continue funding and supporting Israeli military units accused of atrocities in Gaza and Judea and Samaria. The State Department declined to comment and referred reporters to the Justice Department, which had no immediate comment.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n