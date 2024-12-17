\nThe IDF announced that earlier today (Tuesday), a Hezbollah terrorist was identified loading a vehicle with weapons in southern Lebanon, in violation of the ceasefire agreements between Israel and Lebanon. The IAF struck the vehicle in order to eliminate the threat.\n\nThe IDF is operating in accordance with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate against any threat posed to the State of Israel and its citizens.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n