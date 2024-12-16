\nForeign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke at an event marking 75 years of relations between Israel and Argentina on Monday.\n\n"It is a historic time for the bond between Israel and Argentina. At an event tonight marking 75 years of bilateral relations, I expressed our gratitude for Argentina firmly standing by Israel on the global stage, under the leadership of President Javier Milei," Sa;ar wrote on X.\n\n"The future of the friendship between our nations has never looked brighter!"\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n