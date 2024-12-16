\nThe IDF announced that troops in the Northern Command continue to operate to remove threats posed by Hezbollah and act against Hezbollah’s violations of the ceasefire in accordance with the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.\n\nIn the activities of the 769th Brigade, the troops located several weapon storage facilities, including a mobile rocket launcher from which numerous rockets were fired over the past year toward communities in the Galilee Panhandle, dozens of mortar shells, anti-tank missiles, rockets, explosives, mobile launchers, and additional military equipment. All findings were confiscated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n