\nForeign Minister Gideon Sa'ar explained the decision to close Israel's embassy in Irland: "The actions, double standards, and antisemitic rhetoric of the Irish government against Israel are rooted in efforts to delegitimize and demonize the Jewish state.\n\n"The Irish government recognized a “Palestinian state” during attacks on Israel (a move praised by Hamas), attempted to redefine ‘genocide’ in international law to support baseless claims against Israel at the ICJ, backed politically motivated cases at the ICC, promoted anti-Israel measures within the EU, and fostered hostility toward Israel.\n\n"Notably, Ireland is one of the few European countries that has not adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism, and its government has failed to take effective measures to combat the surge of antisemitism within Ireland.\n\n"Israel will focus its resources on strengthening bilateral relations with countries worldwide, according to priorities that also take into account the attitudes and actions of these states toward Israel. "\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n