\nThe Ukrainian Association of Football wrote to the Secretary General of FIFA, demanding an apology from UEFA, after a map was published indicating the countries unable to cross borders and highlighting the territory of Ukraine without the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, during the World Cup draw held on Friday.\n\nThe official letter sent by the Ukrainian Football Association stated that they express their deep concern regarding the infographic map of Europe shown during the TV broadcast of the European Qualifiers draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is "completely unacceptable," and that the organization must apologize to Ukraine. There has been no response from UEFA officials on the matter yet.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n