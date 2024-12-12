\nEarlier today, a number of Hezbollah terrorists were operating in southern Lebanon and posed a threat to Israeli civilians, in violation of the ceasefire agreements between Israel and Lebanon. The IAF struck the terrorists in order to eliminate the threat.\n\n"The IDF is operating according to the agreements and understanding between Israel and Lebanon, maintaining the ceasefire conditions. The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate against any threat posed to the State of Israel and its citizens," the IDF stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n