\nThe Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, held a situational assessment and a patrol on Wednesday with the forces conducting defensive missions in the buffer zone and additional commanders.\n\nThe commanders expressed their appreciation for the activity of the forces and emphasized its significance in the overall defense effort in the region as well as the IDF’s readiness to operate in the face of any threat to the residents of the Golan Heights and all Israeli civilians.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n