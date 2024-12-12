\nUS National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a press conference in Tel Aviv, was asked by an NPR reporter if he thought Prime Minister Netanyahu is waiting until Trump's inauguration to reach a hostage deal.\n\n"No, I do not get that sense. I got the sense today from the Prime Minister [that] he's ready to do a deal and when I go to Doha and Cairo, my goal will be to put us in a position to close a deal this month."\n\n"I wouldn't be here today if I thought this thing was just waiting until January 20. I am here today because I believe every day matters," he said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n