\nUS National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a press conference in Tel Aviv, "The purpose of my visit today has been to continue to build on this progress, to ensure that that ceasefire sticks and is fully enforced, to capitalize on the opportunity of the fall of Assad for a better future for the people of Syria, while vigilantly managing the risks that come with the change in Syria, including the possibility and the risk that terrorist groups like ISIS are able to take advantage and create new threats against the United States, Israel, and other countries in the region and around the world, to continue pressure on Iran, while remaining vigilant against the continued threat from Iran, including the threat from its nuclear program."\n\n"President Biden remains committed to the simple proposition that the United States of America will never permit Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon," he said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n