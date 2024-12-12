\nUS National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a press conference in Tel Aviv, "When Joe Biden said to those who seek to take advantage of October 7th and to use that tragic day to threaten and attack Israel, 'Don't,' this is what he meant. And we still mean it. 'Don't.'"\n\n"The balance of power in the Middle East has changed significantly, and not in the way that Sinwar or Nasrallah or Iran had planned," he added. "We are now faced with a dramatically reshaped Middle East in which Israel is stronger, Iran is weaker, its proxies decimated, and a ceasefire that is new and will be lasting in Lebanon that ensures ensures Israel's security over the long-term."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n