\nUS National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a press conference in Tel Aviv that "Hezbollah's leaders are gone and we have concluded a ceasefire in Lebanon, the terms of which make clear that Hezbollah can never again rebuild its terror infrastructure to threaten Israel."\n\n"Hamas' leaders are gone, including the masterminds of October 7th. and we will make sure that Hamas can never again threaten Israel as they did on October 7th, ever," he added. \n\n"And now, the Assad regime in Syria is gone, removing the primary client state of Iran in the region and the lifeline to Hezbollah."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n