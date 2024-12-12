\nOver the past hour, sirens were sounded in the areas of Netivot, Western Lakhish, and communities near the Gaza Strip. The IDF is examining the possibility that the sirens sounded following a false identification.\n\nSirens were sounded in accordance with protocol, based on an estimated trajectory of an aerial target, to ensure the safety of civilians.\n\nAt this moment, no injuries or damage were reported and the incident has concluded.\n\nSimultaneously, an interceptor was fired toward an additional UAV in the area of Eilat that was likely launched from Yemen and approached Israeli territory.\n\nThe UAV did not cross into Israel. No injuries were reported.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n