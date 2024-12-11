\nThe IDF updated that earlier in the day, the 7th Brigade concluded its mission in Khiam in southern Lebanon.\n\nPer the ceasefire understandings and with the coordination of the United States, soldiers of the Lebanese Armed Forces are being deployed in the area together with UNIFIL\n\n"The IDF is operating according to the agreements and understandings regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon. The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate against any threat posed to the State of Israel and its citizens," the IDF stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n