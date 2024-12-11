\nFollowing a situational assessment in the IDF Home Front Command, updates will be made to the defensive guidelines at 18:00 today (Wednesday)\n\nFollowing a situational assessment with the Chief of General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, the Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, approved a change to the guidelines in the Northern Golan Heights. The scale of activity permitted will change from partial activity to full activity.\n\nThe guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels should be followed. Full guidelines are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app, the IDF stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n