\nThe Knesset plenum approved in its second and third readings the extension of the temporary provision for dealing with stray dogs in the Gaza border region and along the northern border.\n\nAccording to the proposed law, a municipal veterinarian will be authorized to order to put down a dog caught within up to 20 kilometers from the perimeter fence surrounding the Gaza Strip and up to 10 kilometers from the northern border, starting four days after the capture and no later than ten days afterwards.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n