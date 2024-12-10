\nForeign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke on Monday evening with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas\n\n"We discussed the situation in Syria, the importance of protecting minorities there and the future of Syria. We also spoke about Iran and I emphasized the danger that its nuclear program poses to the region and the world. Israel is a pillar of strength and stability in the turbulent Middle East - It will remain so. I described to the High Representative the steps we are taking to ensure our security," Sa'ar wrote in a post on social media site X.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n