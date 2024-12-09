\nMinister of Defense Israel Katz expressed deep sorrow on Sunday over the deaths of four soldiers from the 226th Brigade in southern Lebanon: "I am pained by the deaths of the soldiers from the 226th Brigade, Evgeny, Sagi, Binyamin, and Erez - the best of this land's sons who fell in Lebanon.\n\n"Just last week, I met the soldiers from this Brigade and Division on the northern border, I had the privilege to speak to them and I saw their amazing fighting spirit, devotion, and determination from up close. My heart at this moment is with their families who lost the dearest thing to them. We will continue to make sure that their memory will lead us in the fight for our existence and security."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n