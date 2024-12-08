\nIn accordance with the situational assessment in the Northern Command, it was determined that the restrictions set on Sunday morning in four local communities in the northern Golan Heights (Buq'ata, Ein Qiniye, Mas'ade, and Majdal Shams) will be lifted, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\nAs part of the changes, schools and kindergartens will resume their regular educational activities.\n\nIn addition, the closed military zone order issued this morning (Sunday) in agricultural areas in the areas of Merom Golan-Ein Zivan and Buq'ata-Khirbet Ein Hura will be lifted.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n