\nBiden said that Assad fell thanks to the fact that support from Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia, fell away.\n\n"All three are weaker today than when I took office. And let's remember why: after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, 2023, when much of the world responded with horror, Iran and its proxies chose to launch a multi-front war against Israel. That was a historic mistake on Iran's part. Today Iran's main territorial proxy, Hezbollah, is also on its back. Only 12 days ago, I spoke in the rose garden about the ceasefire deal in Lebanon, a deal that was only possible because Hezbollah has been badly degraded."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n