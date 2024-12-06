\nBased on the situational assessment that has been ongoing since yesterday in the General Staff and Northern Command, and following developments in the internal conflict in Syria, the IDF is reinforcing aerial and ground forces in the Golan Heights area.\n\nThe IDF stated that troops are deployed along the border and the IDF is monitoring developments and is prepared for all scenarios, offensive and defensive alike. "The IDF will not tolerate threats near the Israeli border and will thwart any threat against the State of Israel."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n