\nOn Thursday, IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, hosted the Chief of Defense of the Bundeswehr, General (* * * *) Carsten Breuer, as his official guest.\n\nThe two discussed recent operational events, with an emphasis on the northern front, the strengthening cooperation between the armies, and readiness for threats near and far.\n\nThe Chief of the General Staff expressed his appreciation to the Chief of Defense of the Bundeswehr for their shared commitment to enhancing regional stability and security in the Middle East.\n\n\n\nCarsten Breuer (L) and Herzi Halevi (R)\nIDF spokesperson\n\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n