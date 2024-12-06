\nElon Musk and President Isaac Herzog have discussed the issue of the hostages in recent days, \nChannel 12 News \nreported on Thursday.\n\nAccording to the report, Herzog contacted Musk at the request of the families of the hostages, as one of the people close to Trump, to convey the message that action should be taken as soon as possible to address the issue. Musk is not expected to directly deal with the issue, but the families are doing everything they can to reach everyone in the former President's immediate circle.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n