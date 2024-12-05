\nMinister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar met with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó.\n\nThe two discussed enhancing collaboration between the countries and strengthening even further the excellent relations between both states.\n\nHe also told his Hungarian counterpart that the situation in Lebanon offers a chance for the international community to assist in the effort to weaken Hezbollah and improve the prospects for a better future for the Lebanese people.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n