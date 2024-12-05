\nMinister Amichai Chikli responded to the remarks of IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari who had earlier criticized the so-called "Feldstein Law" and was reprimanded by the Chief of Staff.\n\n"Many IDF spokesmen turned to politics after their service, Hagari went too far and developed a political career while wearing a uniform, while shamefully abusing his position to support the leaders of the refusal movement. Political criticism by a senior uniformed person against the legislative branch is a crossing of a red line by an officer who apparently missed his civics classes," Shikli said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n