\nEarlier today (Wednesday), with the intelligence direction of the ISA and IDF, the IAF conducted a precise strike on senior Hamas terrorists who were involved in terrorist activities in the Humanitarian area in Khan Yunis. Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, suggesting the presence of weaponry in the area.\n\nPrior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n