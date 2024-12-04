\nPresident Isaac Herzog commented on the recovery of the body of Itay Svirsky: "Our hearts this evening, are with the family of Itay Svirsky, whose body was recovered in a complex and courageous operation by the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the security forces. Michal and I had the privilege of knowing Itay’s parents, Orit and Rafi, who were brutally murdered on October 7.\n\n"Out of this deep pain and sorrow, I hope the family will find comfort in the ability to lay Itay to rest with dignity, granting him eternal peace. In this difficult time, I extend our condolences to Merav, Yonatan, and Yuval, Itay's siblings, to the family, and to the community of Be'eri. "\n\nHe added: "I reiterate my urgent call to act swiftly for the return of all the hostages. It is our moral and ethical duty to bring our brothers and sisters home."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n