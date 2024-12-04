\nThe Hostage Families Forum commented on the findings of the IDF investigation into the murder of Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Chaim Peri, and Nadav Popplewell in Hamas captivity.\n\n"After 425 agonizing days, the investigation's findings serve as yet another proof that the lives of hostages face constant, daily danger. Time is of the essence - many of the hostages are still alive and enduring impossible conditions of abuse, starvation, and isolation.\n\n"As President-elect Donald Trump has emphasized - they must be released before he takes office - They will not survive captivity until then. The current and incoming American administration, along with mediating countries, must do everything necessary to achieve a deal for the hostages' return."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n