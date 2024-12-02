\nRep. Mike Walz, Trump's nominee for National Security Advisor stated in response to the announcement that US citizen Omer Neutra was killed on October 7 and his body continues to be held hostage in Gaza, "I am deeply saddened to learn that Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli dual citizen, was killed by Hamas terrorists while defending Israel on October 7th."\n\n"My prayers are with Omer’s parents Ronen and Orna @BringOmerHome, who have been some of the strongest voices for the release of ALL hostages in Gaza.\n\n"We will continue to fight for the safe return for our citizens and their remains that are despicably being held as leverage by these terrorists."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n