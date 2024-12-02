\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed mourning following the announcement that CPT Omer Neutra fell and his body is being held by Hamas.\n\n"My wife Sara and I send our condolences from the bottom of our hearts to the family of Captain Omer Neutra, a heroic tank officer, on the bitter news that he fell on October 7th.\n\n"Omer was a man of values, talented, and a Zionist in all his limbs. He immigrated to Israel to enlist in the IDF, chose a combat track, and was chosen to command and lead.\n\n"That is what he did when the war broke out on October 7th, 2023 when he fought fiercely in front of his soldiers to defend the communities of the Gaza envelope, until he fell.\n\n"We share in the family's heavy mourning.\n\n"We will not rest and we will not be silent until we bring him home to a Jewish grave, we will continue to work with determination and without rest until we bring back all of the hostages, alive and dead."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n