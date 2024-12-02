\nIsraeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke with his French counterpart and stressed that Israel is not violating the ceasefire understandings but rather enforcing them in response to Hezbollah’s violations.\n\n"The presence of Hezbollah operatives south of the Litani is a fundamental violation of the agreement and they must move north. Israel is committed to the successful implementation of the ceasefire understandings and will not return to the reality of October 6, 2023," Sa'ar stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n