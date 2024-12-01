\nToday (Sunday), IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment in the Judea and Samaria Division with the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Yaki Dolf, brigade commanders, and other senior officers.\n\n"We don't wait for terrorists; we reach wherever necessary — until we eliminate those who threaten our security," Halevi said. "Initiative and proactive action are the key to our successes here. The offensive and preemptive efforts, \nsuch as this morning's strike\n, enable us to continue fighting effectively in Lebanon, Gaza, and even in more distant arenas."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n