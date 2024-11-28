\nOver the past day, several suspicious activities that posed a threat from the Hezbollah terror organization were identified, while breaching the conditions of the ceasefire agreement.\n\nEarlier today, IDF soldiers identified two terrorists arriving at a known terrorist infrastructure site, that had been used to fire dozens of projectiles into Israel over the past month. The IAF struck the terrorists.\n\nAdditionally, over the past hours, IDF soldiers operated to prevent the advancing of additional terrorists in southern Lebanon.\n\nThe IDF restated that it remains in southern Lebanon and is acting to enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n