\nFollowing a situational assessment, changes were made to the IDF Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines as of 18:00 this evening (Thursday).\n\nRestrictions on gatherings will be removed in the areas of the Coastal Plain, Yarkon, Dan, Sharon, Samaria, Menashe, Wadi Ara, HaCarmel, and HaAmakim.\n\nThe guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed by the public. Full guidelines are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n