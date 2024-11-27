\nUS Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) summed up his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.\n\n"I had a very productive meeting in Israel with Prime Minister Netanyahu and his team about my efforts with my colleagues to make it clear that any country, entity, or person that tries to enforce the ICC’s arrest warrants against Israel will pay a heavy price in America," he recounted.\n\n"During his first Administration, President Trump placed sanctions on the ICC for this very reason. Unfortunately, President Biden removed President Trump’s ICC sanctions.\n\n"I told the Prime Minister it is time for Congress to act, making it clear to countries what they face from America if they act against Israel," he added.\n\nGraham said he believes "there are strong bipartisan majorities for such legislation."\n\nHe concluded: "I also stressed that it is Israel today and it will be America next if we don’t act. I intend to act to protect Israel and America."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n