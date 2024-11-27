\nThe Prime Minister's office released a statement emphasizing that "the State of Israel denies the authority of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and the legitimacy of the arrest warrants that have been issued against the Prime Minister and the former Defense Minister."\n\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who updated him on the efforts that he is advancing in the US Congress against the ICC and countries that have cooperated with it.\n\nParallel to the efforts in Congress, Israel submitted an announcement to the ICC today regarding its intention to appeal to the court along with a demand to delay implementation of the arrest warrants.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n