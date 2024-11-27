\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF not to allow population entry into the area of the villages near the border in southern Lebanon at this time, in accordance with the first phase of implementing the ceasefire agreement that went into effect today.\n\nThe IDF arrested four Hezbollah operatives, including an area commander, who entered the restricted area and stated that it will continue to take strong action against any violation of the ceasefire agreement.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n