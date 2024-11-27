\nAfter the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents of southern Lebanon not to return to the villages that the IDF ordered to be evacuated.\n\n"With the agreement coming into effect, the IDF remains deployed in its positions in southern Lebanon. You are prohibited from heading towards the villages that the IDF ordered to be evacuated or towards IDF forces in the area. For your safety and the safety of your family members, refrain from traveling to the area. We will inform you when it is safe to return home," Adraee said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n