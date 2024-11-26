\nThe IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded between 18:45 and 19:10 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the Western, Upper, and Central Galilee and Haifa Bay areas, interceptors were launched toward a number of suspicious aerial targets that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Falls were identified.\n\nThe incident has concluded.\n\nIn addition, following the sirens that sounded at 19:02 regarding rocket and missile launches in the Upper and Western Galilee areas, it was determined to be a false identification.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n