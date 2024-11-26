\nOver the past day (Tuesday), the IAF struck approximately 20 launchers, including the launchers used to fire toward the Haifa Bay and Western Galilee areas earlier today.\n\nMoreover, over the past day, the IAF struck Hezbollah terror targets in the areas of Naqoura and Yater in southern Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities and command centers. In addition, the IAF struck a terrorist infrastructure site belonging to Hezbollah's aerial unit, which is responsible for launching UAVs toward Israeli territory, among other terrorist activities.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n