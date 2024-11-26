\nThe Jerusalem District Police opened an investigation on Monday night after receiving a report about a suspicious object that was removed from under a vehicle in the city of Beit Shemesh.\n\nAn initial examination conducted by police sappers who arrived at the scene revealed the suspicion that the object was an explosive device and it was neutralized by the sappers, along with a search of the scene to remove any additional risk.\n\nThe incident is criminally related and the police have launched an investigation.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n