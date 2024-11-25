\nFollowing a situational assessment, it was determined that as of this evening (Monday) at 18:00, changes were made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.\n\nAs part of the changes, the activity scale in the areas of the Confrontation Line, Northern Golan and Southern Golan (in the communities of Qatsrin and Kidmat Tsvi) will change from Partial Activity to Limited Activity.\n\nThese changes mean that schools will not hold classes and large gatherings will be prohibited in the affected areas.\n\nThe guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed by the public. Full guidelines are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n