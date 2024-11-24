\nUAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba commented on the murder of Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan. “Today the UAE mourns for Rabbi Zvi Kogan. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and community over his senseless death. Zvi Kogan’s murder was more than a crime in the UAE - it was a crime against the UAE. It was an attack on our homeland, on our values, and on our vision. In the UAE, we welcome everyone. We embrace peaceful coexistence. We reject extremism and fanaticism of every kind. We honor Zvi Kogan’s memory by recommitting ourselves to these values. Now, we are more determined than ever to protecting and sustaining the Emirates as a shining and enduring example of diversity, acceptance, and peace.”\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n