\nA UK government spokesperson commented on the ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant.\n\n"We respect the independence of the International Criminal Court, which is the primary international institution for investigating and prosecuting the most serious crimes of international concern.”\n\n“This government has been clear that Israel has a right to defend itself, in accordance with international law. There is no moral equivalence between Israel, a democracy, and Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah, which are terrorist organizations.\n\n“We remain focused on pushing for an immediate ceasefire to bring an end to the devastating violence in Gaza. This is essential to protect civilians, ensure the release of hostages, and increase humanitarian aid into Gaza."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n