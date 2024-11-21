\nMK Yoav Gallant responded to the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants against him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "The Hague's decision will be remembered as a disgrace - it places the State of Israel and the murderous Hamas leaders on the same level, thereby granting legitimacy to the murder of infants, rape of women and kidnapping of the elderly from their beds. The decision constitutes a dangerous precedent against the right to self-defense and moral warfare, and encourages murderous terrorism."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n