\nThe Mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, Abdullah Hammoud, said his city would comply with the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant if they were to enter the city.\n\n"Dearborn will arrest Netanyahu & Gallant if they step within Dearborn city limits.\n\n"Other cities should declare the same. Our president may not take action, but city leaders can ensure Netanyahu & other war criminals are not welcome to travel freely across these United States."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n