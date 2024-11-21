\nHungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó condemned the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant.\n\n"The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against the Israeli Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense. This decision is shameful and absurd.\n\n"I just talked to my colleague, Gideon Sa’ar, Israel’s Foreign Minister, on the phone, and assured him that Hungary refuses to make any institution of the international judicial system a political instrument, and now this happened.\n\n"This decision has disgraced the international judicial system by creating equality between the prime minister of a country attacked by a demonic terrorist attack and the leaders of the terrorist organization carrying out the demonic attack. The decision is not acceptable."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n